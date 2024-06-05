What’s next for the European Green Deal?

The makeup of the EU’s next parliament could affect the future of the bloc’s climate policies.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the bloc’s climate plan in 2019, calling it “Europe’s man on the moon moment”.

That landing of the so-called European Green Deal is now in question. The package costs more than $1 trillion in investments every year.

The next European Commission will have to raise more funds for the package. But support for the deal among voters is declining as the energy crisis bites.

The possible rise of right-wing parties after parliamentary elections could see the bloc back-pedal on some measures.

