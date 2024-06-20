Who can fix Britain’s economy?

Main political parties have laid out their economic plans in election manifestos.

The economy is turning a corner.

That is the message delivered by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak since he called the general elections for July 4.

But the latest data shows the worst might not be over for the United Kingdom yet. Economic growth flatlined in April and millions across the UK are still feeling the pinch of high food, energy and housing prices.

Whichever party wins the election will face the challenge of reviving growth while limiting a rise in government debt.

And the tariff battle between the European Union and China is picking up speed.

