The race for clean energy is gathering speed but who will win?

The technology to build green economies is mainly produced in China. The United States and the European Union are trying to catch up.

The race for clean energy is moving fast.

And it could drive geopolitical rivalries and reshape the balance of power.

As nations face up to the impacts of climate change, global spending on the transition to clean energy hit record highs last year.

Around $1.8 trillion was spent on installing renewable energy systems, buying electric cars and deploying other technologies.

But it is nothing like enough. The world needs to invest well over double that to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

So, which countries are pulling ahead?

Plus, is the air we breathe becoming a luxury many people cannot afford?