Why is Biden ratcheting up the trade war with China?

US slaps tariffs on Chinese goods, and Beijing launches an anti-dumping inquiry in response.

Chinese imports have helped push down the cost of products like video games, T-shirts and home appliances in the United States. But many American factories say these imports have driven them out of business and cost more than a million people their jobs.

President Joe Biden says he will not allow China to “unfairly control the market”.

In the run-up to November’s elections, he has sharply raised tariffs on Chinese imports ranging from electric vehicles to solar cells to protect American industries and workers.

Beijing has launched an anti-dumping investigation in response.

And Cuba’s sugar industry is in crisis.

Plus, the world faces shortages of critical minerals.