How do United States universities make their money?

Protesters call US university funds into question and demand schools divest from Israel for its war on Gaza.

From Columbia Univeristy in New York to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, protests against Israel’s war on Gaza have spread across major United States colleges.

Protesters’ demands vary in scope from school to school. But there is one common message – disclose and divest.

Students want their universities to be more transparent about where their schools’ money is going.

They demand these institutions abandon a range of investments in companies that they say are complicit in genocide.

So, does divestment work?

