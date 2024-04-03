Are Modi’s economic policies benefitting all Indians?

India is the world’s fifth-largest economy. The World Bank says the nation is leading growth in South Asia.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing emerging markets.

Much of the success happened in the past 10 years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He’s banking on that achievement to win over voters and seal a third term in office in the general elections starting later this month.

Many Indians say they are better off, but observers say the wealth gap has widened.

