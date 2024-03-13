Can the Conservative government’s budget win over British voters?

Britain is cutting taxes for workers again ahead of elections.

Britain slipped into recession late last year, and many people and businesses are struggling with a high cost of living.

The Conservative Party is battling for its electoral future against a bleak economic backdrop.

Britain’s spring budget of 2024 was seen as a chance for Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt to offer voters some sweeteners. The Conservative government is trailing Labour in the polls, and has proposed a second tax cut in four months.

There are surprise overhauls in cash-strapped Egypt … followed by billions of dollars in loans and foreign investments.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is rocketing. Is cryptocurrency making a comeback?