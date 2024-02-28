Farmers are in revolt, will governments heed their demands?

Farmers in different parts of the world are protesting against economic and climate policies.

They came in convoys of tractors, loaded with fruits and vegetables.

Thousands of farmers around the world left their fields and took to the streets in recent weeks.

From Italy to India, their grievances vary by country, but there is one common concern: Farmers say they cannot make ends meet.

They are blaming red tape, climate change policies, cheap imports and high costs.

And they are putting pressure on governments to improve their livelihoods.

We speak to the Mexican agriculture minister about how growers in Mexico are coping.

Plus, inflation is slowing down; will central banks cut interest rates soon?