How will Modi’s economic policies impact Indian farmers?

India’s economy is shifting away from agriculture to manufacturing.

Agriculture employs close to half of India’s workforce.

But it generates less than 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Millions of smallholder farmers – who’ve seen their yields and incomes fall – are demanding support from the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs their votes soon as he seeks to extend his decade in office. But his government is shifting away from agriculture to manufacturing as it aims to turn India into a developed nation.

Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan has slipped into recession. Can it regain its ranking as the world’s third-largest economy?

Plus, cocoa prices are soaring – and chocolate lovers are feeling the pinch.