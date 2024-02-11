Why is the US economy so resilient?

The US economy is on a tear, and it has pulled far ahead of the rest of the world.

Geopolitical tensions, the pandemic’s lingering aftershocks, high inflation and steep borrowing costs. Countries across the globe have faced multiple crises for months.

And just last year, the world’s biggest economy, the United States, was at risk of recession.

Today, its gross domestic product is growing faster than expected. Stocks are soaring. And the job market is hot.

The US economy is not just strong. It has also powered ahead of the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan and other advanced economies.

Why are farmers across Europe protesting?

Plus, North Korea looks to false eyelashes to shore up its economy.