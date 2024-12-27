Will AI drive explosive economic growth or is it just hype?

Nations and companies around the world are weighing up AI’s costs and benefits.

Almost one trillion dollars, that’s how much tech companies are estimated to be spending on building up the artificial intelligence industry over the coming years.

Supporters of the technology say AI will increase productivity, boost incomes and revolutionise the global economy.

But, a growing number of investors worry that AI will not deliver the huge profits they seek, at least not in the foreseeable future.

Critics also warn AI could replace human jobs and deepen inequality.

Calls are growing for regulators to come up with policies to leverage the potential of AI for the benefit of all humanity.