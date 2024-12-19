Is global trade transforming?

Geopolitical tensions, climate change and technology are changing the way goods and services are moved across borders.

The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the vulnerabilities of global supply chains. More than ever before, trade routes are being disrupted by geopolitical tensions, climate change and technological advancements. That’s forcing governments and companies to rethink how goods and services flow across borders.

Nations across the world are re-evaluating everything from supply chain dependencies to trade partners, based on economic and national security concerns. As a result, protectionism is on the rise. Regional trade blocs are emerging. Production facilities are being moved closer to home. Digital and sustainable solutions are increasingly being adopted.

So, how will this reshape global trade?