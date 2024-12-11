France and Germany in turmoil; how would that affect EU economy?

Paris and Berlin that make up almost half of the eurozone economy face political and economic woes.

France and Germany have long been deemed the main axis of power in the European Union.

But, both are now facing serious political and economic turmoil.

The uncertainty has come at a critical moment, with US President-elect Donald Trump threatening tariffs as soon as he takes office in January.

The European economy is already lagging behind the US and China.

A political paralysis in France and Germany could derail its competitiveness even further.

Also covered in this episode of Counting the Cost, the World Bank has announced a record $100bn in support for poorer nations.

Plus, why is coffee so expensive?