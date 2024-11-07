Spain floods: Is Europe prepared for climate change?

Spain’s devastating floods have raised concerns about EU preparedness for climate change.

It is Spain’s worst natural disaster in recent history and some scientists are linking it to global warming.

Devastating floods across the eastern region of Valencia have destroyed roads, railways, other infrastructure and businesses.

Recovery efforts are still under way, but the total cost is likely to be enormous.

The government has approved more than $11bn in loans and grants to help storm and flood victims.

But many Spaniards are outraged by what they say is a slow response to the crisis.

