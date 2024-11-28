Is China better prepared for another trade row with the US?

China has moved to support its exporters before tariff hikes, as pledged by US President-elect Donald Trump.

China is struggling with a real estate downturn, a local government debt crisis and deflation – all of which are dragging down its economic growth.

This has made many Chinese companies shift their focus to sales abroad.

But, United States President-elect Donald Trump recently announced raising tariffs by an additional 10 percent on all Chinese imports as soon as he takes office.

China has announced measures aimed at supporting its exporters in advance of the start of the second Trump administration.

Scott Bessent is Trump’s pick for US treasury secretary.

Plus, could Google Chrome be sold?