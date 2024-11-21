Why is the US dollar so strong?

The dollar has rallied on Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

Donald Trump will soon be back in the top job, and the US dollar has risen on the back of his presidential election victory.

It has hit the strongest level in a year, days after he was elected.

The rally makes it cheaper for many Americans to buy foreign goods and to travel abroad.

However, companies that export products may become less competitive and the US deficit might widen.

That is a problem for Trump who has often said he prefers a weaker dollar.

Also in this episode, we look at whether the United Kingdom should choose between the United States and European economic models.

Plus, Indonesia’s middle class is shrinking.