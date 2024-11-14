What does a second Trump presidency mean for Big Tech?

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to reshape tech industry policy.

Donald Trump had promised to curb the influence of Silicon Valley during his first presidency, which began in 2017.

His relationship with tech leaders was marked by tension back then.

He’s now won the United States presidential election for a second time, and those same executives have rushed to congratulate him on his victory.

Big Tech’s wealth and power have exploded since his first term.

But the industry has faced a crackdown through antitrust lawsuits under President Joe Biden.

Trump’s return to the top job could signal policy changes.

