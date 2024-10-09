Middle East tension is ratcheting up; could oil prices rise?

Fears of a widening war in the Middle East have pushed up oil prices.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have historically led to a sharp increase in oil prices.

Today, Israel’s yearlong war on Gaza and its ground offensive in Lebanon have done little to boost prices.

That is despite production cuts by major oil producers since October 2022.

A wider war in the Middle East that pits Iran against Israel could change that.

A dramatic increase in the price of oil could reignite inflation and have serious implications for the global economy.

Many nations are pushing back against China’s exports of electric cars.

Plus, will Thailand’s so-called “digital wallets” help grow its economy?