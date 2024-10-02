Video Duration 02 minutes 08 seconds
What would be the cost of a regional war in the Middle East?
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are escalating after Iran’s major missile attack on Israel.
Middle East tensions are ratcheting up, bringing the region closer towards an all-out war.
The geopolitical risk rose after Iran launched a major ballistic missile attack targeting sites across Israel.
The escalation comes almost a year after Israel started its war on Gaza.
A widening war in the region could carry heavy costs for the parties involved, including economic and humanitarian losses.
The long-term effects could also have serious ramifications for the global economy.
Published On 2 Oct 2024