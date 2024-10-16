Is the US government doing enough to help hurricane victims?

Damage caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton is estimated to be more than $100bn.

Two powerful hurricanes have devastated properties and businesses across the southeastern United States.

Climate-linked weather events are becoming more frequent and costly in the nation, draining the federal government’s aid funds rapidly.

That is why many Americans lack flood insurance or their policies are getting more expensive.

The White House has pledged millions of dollars in relief funding for victims.

However, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump says the federal response is not enough.

