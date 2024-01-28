Could Red Sea attacks push up prices and fuel inflation?

Houthi rebels have attacked vessels transporting goods through Bab al-Mandeb strait that they say are linked to Israel.

Inflation was expected to ease in 2024 after more than 18 months of interest rate hikes by central banks. The most aggressive monetary tightening in decades.

But attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea are threatening to push up the cost of living again.

Geopolitical tensions have disrupted global trade, sending shipping and insurance costs soaring.

A widening war in the oil-producing Middle East region could further worsen people’s finances.

Africa’s mounting debt is crippling the continent’s development.

Plus, we look at how sleep has turned into a multibillion-dollar business.