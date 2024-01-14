How might voters change the global economy in 2024?

Millions will be hoping for a drop in inflation. The wars in Gaza and Ukraine will also determine economic trends.

In the United States, the world’s largest economy, President Joe Biden is hoping to secure a second term in elections in November.

His Republican rival Donald Trump is also planning a return to the White House.

Events such as the outcomes of the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, along with possible political transitions, will determine economic trends.

We also look at the effects of the rising cost of shipping because of tensions in the Red Sea.