Can Africa transform itself into a clean energy powerhouse?

African leaders called on wealthy nations to invest in the continent at the first Africa Climate Summit in Kenya.

Africa contributes the least to global warming. Yet, the resource-rich continent loses up to 15 percent of its economic output every year to the devastating impacts of carbon emissions.

And the continent has received only a fraction of the funds needed to help tackle extreme weather.

Africans have long been seen as victims of climate change, but now leaders in the region want to transform that narrative – and become champions of climate solutions. They also want debt relief to help unlock funds for climate solutions.

Elsewhere, Pakistanis are feeling the pinch of power bills.