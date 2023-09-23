Have interest rates reached their peak?

US Federal Reserve holds rates steady while European Central Bank signals a pause in monetary tightening policy.

Countries across the world have been hit by multiple crises that have sent prices soaring, including pandemic-era supply bottlenecks, the fallout of the war in Ukraine and an energy crisis.

Food, electricity and even the internet have all become very expensive.

Central banks globally rushed to increase interest rates in an almost synchronised move in order to tame inflation. Now, after more than 18 months of the most aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades, governors hint the measure could be nearing its peak.

Elsewhere, we speak to the Philippine finance minister.

Plus, we ask: Why do workers quit just after being promoted?