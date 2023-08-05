Chip war: Is there an end to tit-for-tat China-US trade restrictions?

We consider the impact as China’s export curbs on the chipmaking metals gallium and germanium take effect.

Semiconductor chips are a vital component used in devices including smartphones, electric cars, wind turbines and even missiles. They are now considered as crucial to economic production as oil.

The United States is worried China could use chip technology to further develop its military power. It unveiled export controls in October to prevent Beijing from getting the most advanced ones. That marked the start of tit-for-tat trade restrictions and upped their geopolitical rivalry.

In a recent move, China has begun to restrict the export of industry-critical materials.

