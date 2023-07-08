What is the economic cost of the riots in France?

French business association says unrest caused more than $1.1bn worth of damage.

In France, thousands of cars have been torched, countless shops looted and banks attacked during several nights of riots.

The unrest over the shooting of a 17-year-old by the police is estimated to have cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The fallout is yet another challenge for President Emmanuel Macron, who has already faced months of protests against pension reforms.

But the nation is drowning in debt and aims to cut spending.

Elsewhere, the wheels of electric cars are turning, and the race to secure lithium – which is critical to their production – is heating up.

Plus, we look at Botswana’s sparkling diamond deal.