How can global hunger be reduced?

Rise in hunger ‘stalled’ globally in 2022, but remains elevated in some parts of the world.

Nearly 30 percent of the world’s population was moderately or severely food insecure last year. That means 2.6 billion people did not have access to nutritious, safe and sufficient food all year round.

Millions of those went hungry, according to a new report by the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

The UN had previously warned of an unprecedented global food crisis in 2022, and it cautioned that this year could be even worse. But, some progress has been reported.

Elsewhere, artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to revolutionise businesses, but is it cost-effective?

Plus, how is Iraq trying to keep the lights switched on?