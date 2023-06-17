What’s behind the EU’s financial aid offer to Tunisia?

The European Union offers cash-strapped Tunisia more than $1bn in financial aid to help boost the nation’s battered economy.

Tunisia is cash-strapped and the economy is heading towards a collapse.

Basic commodities have been in short supply for months. And many Tunisians are struggling with rising living costs.

The European Union is worried that if the country’s economic crisis gets worse, more migrants could cross the Mediterranean Sea to seek a better life in Europe. It has offered the nation financial help, but what is the bloc asking for in return?

Elsewhere, the United Kingdom says it has reached a “first of its kind” economic partnership with the United States.

Plus, China’s youth unemployment hits a record high.