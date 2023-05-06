Nothing to eat: Why is the world hungrier than ever?

Global food prices are falling but food insecurity is still on the rise across many countries. We find out why.

Food: We all need it, we cannot live without it, and when it grows scarce, our shared future is threatened.

Economic crises, epidemics, conflicts, and extreme weather events can wreak havoc on global food systems, in particular when many of these shocks come at the same time.

2022 was a year of unprecedented challenges for the global food system.

Is this year going to be better?