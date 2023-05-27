How did Greece go from bankruptcy to economic growth?

The economy is recovering after a decade-long debt crisis, but are Greeks feeling the benefits?

Nearly a decade ago, Greece was bankrupt. Today, its economy is recovering.

But after years of austerity measures, Greeks’ incomes are being hit by the cost of living crisis.

Meanwhile, wealthy nations promised $13 trillion in aid to poor countries, so why hasn’t it been paid?

And we also speak to Iraq’s deputy prime minister and oil minister.