Could AI disrupt economies or transform them?

From the future of humanity to the future of jobs, artificial intelligence is raising questions about threats to life as we know it.

It is seen as smart, but scary. Artificial intelligence has almost limitless potential. It can even generate news stories – like those written by our journalists for this programme, for example. And it could transform industries from healthcare to finance.

Companies are racing to develop the technology. But, many researchers fear AI could pose dangers to humanity and are calling for a pause in its development.

Meanwhile, Germany is looking for foreign workers to tackle a shortage in skilled labour. We explore whether reforming immigration rules will help solve the problem.

Plus, the electric vehicle price war is heating up.