A scramble for Africa’s gas and critical minerals. Who wins?

Europe is turning to Africa’s gas, while the US, China and Russia are racing for economic influence on the continent.

As Europe shuns Russian energy supplies, it is increasingly turning to Africa to find alternatives. But critics warn, millions of Africans lack electricity and supplies are much needed at home.

Meanwhile, China has spent two decades expanding its political and economic relations with Africa. And Beijing is not alone; Russia is also widening its involvement on the continent, mainly through arms sales and mining projects.

Now, after four years of neglect under the Trump administration, US President Joe Biden wants to win Africa back.

All this, as Africa is also at the heart of a geopolitical scramble for rare-earth minerals. So who will win, and what does it mean for common people on the continent?