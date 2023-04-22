Should nuclear energy remain part of the energy mix?

Germany has switched off its last three nuclear reactors, while many countries are expanding their atomic power plants.

Anti-nuclear activists have spent decades fighting for this moment – Germany has now shut down its three remaining atomic power plants.

Supporters of the decision say the reactors are a dangerous and unsustainable source of energy. And retiring them makes the country safer. But, critics are questioning how the country can secure enough energy to drive the economy, as it reduces dependence on gas supplies from Russia.

Elsewhere, China and Brazil are strengthening economic ties. And Lula Da Silva has challenged Western-led financial institutions and called on BRICS nations to end the dominance of the US dollar in international trade.