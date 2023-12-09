Can Israel’s agricultural sector recover after the war on Gaza?

Israel is struggling to fill the gap left by foreign workers who fled due to the conflict.

Food security has been at the heart of Israel’s economic policy for decades. But Israeli farmers are now worried the war on Gaza could turn their fields into barren land.

Growers cannot reach their crops in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip, which is known as “Israel’s vegetable patch”. And there is an acute shortage of Palestinian and foreign workers.

With a lack of pickers, fruits and vegetables are left to rot where they grew.

