Who pays for the war damage in Gaza?

Israel’s war on Gaza has wiped out entire neighbourhoods and reduced businesses to rubble.

Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has killed and injured tens of thousands of Palestinians and the human cost is incalculable.

The toll on infrastructure is massive, resulting in absolute destruction and a lack of basic requirements to sustain life.

Entire neighbourhoods, homes, schools, hospitals, churches and mosques have all been targeted.

Whoever runs Gaza after the war ends will have to rebuild the besieged enclave and create a functioning economy.

Elsewhere, as Germany’s borrowing limits spark a budget crisis, calls grow for its “debt brake” to be reformed.

Plus, Saudi Arabia and China agree on a currency swap.