Can Israel’s economy withstand a prolonged war on Gaza?

Israel’s war on Gaza has depleted the Israeli workforce and forced businesses to close.

Israel started its war on Gaza with deep pockets: $200bn dollars in reserves and billions in military aid from the United States.

But spending is skyrocketing, revenues are falling and borrowing costs are increasing.

Israel’s central bank says the war has proven to be more costly than initially estimated.

Many analysts expect the economic impact will be unlike anything Israel has experienced in decades.

Meanwhile, Gaza is repeatedly being plunged into darkness despite a wealth of natural gas off its coastline.

Elsewhere, we look whether Argentina’s new president can fix the nation’s economic crisis.