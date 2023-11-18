What’s the impact of the war on Gaza on the Palestinian economy?

UN warns the war on Gaza could set back development in the Palestinian territories by more than a decade.

The Palestinian territories are dependent on Israel for their labour and goods markets and for basic services like water and electricity.

They are locked in a cycle of underdevelopment caused by decades of Israeli restrictions and occupation.

Palestinian GDP stood at just over $20bn last year. By comparison, Israel’s economy is worth nearly $500bn.

The UN says the war on Gaza could set back development by as much as 16 years.

We look at the high cost of the Israel-Gaza war.

Plus, how is Lebanon’s economy being affected by the spillover of the conflict?