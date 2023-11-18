Video Duration 25 minutes 50 seconds
What’s the impact of the war on Gaza on the Palestinian economy?
UN warns the war on Gaza could set back development in the Palestinian territories by more than a decade.
The Palestinian territories are dependent on Israel for their labour and goods markets and for basic services like water and electricity.
They are locked in a cycle of underdevelopment caused by decades of Israeli restrictions and occupation.
Palestinian GDP stood at just over $20bn last year. By comparison, Israel’s economy is worth nearly $500bn.
The UN says the war on Gaza could set back development by as much as 16 years.
We look at the high cost of the Israel-Gaza war.
Plus, how is Lebanon’s economy being affected by the spillover of the conflict?
