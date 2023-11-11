Could Israel’s war on Gaza boost arms sales?

Israel is dropping tonnes of bombs on Gaza. It wants to replenish its stock.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spurred a global rush to buy military equipment last year.

Defence spending across the world hit more than $2 trillion. That’s the highest level in inflation-adjusted figures since at least the end of the Cold War, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

The surge in arms sales has boosted the bottom lines of defence giants.

Military contractors and investors are now eyeing an explosion in financial returns as the war on Gaza drives up demand for arms in Israel.

How far will the United States go in giving military aid to Israel?

And could geopolitical tensions affect Israel’s gas ambitions?