Can Rishi Sunak’s economic plans bring change to the UK?

The British prime minister has pitched the Conservatives as a party of change at its annual conference in Manchester.

Rishi Sunak was seen as the British prime minister who would steady the ship after the economic turmoil of Liz Truss.

But almost a year after he took office, his governing Conservative Party is trailing Labour in opinion polls.

The United Kingdom could be heading into a general election next year. Sunak wants to persuade voters that he can still bring change after 13 years of Conservative government. He outlined his plans at the party’s annual conference.

