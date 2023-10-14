Israel at war against Gaza: At what cost to both economies?

Under total siege, Gaza faces a humanitarian and economic catastrophe as Israel declares it is at war. At what cost?

Israel’s declaration of war on Gaza following a surprise offensive by Hamas has jolted global financial and energy markets.

But what is the initial cost of the war on the Gaza Strip – and on Israel?

The situation in Gaza before the war was already dire, and it is now expected to get even worse. Its 2.3 million residents already face shortages of water, food and fuel on a daily basis.

Israeli stocks and currency fell after Hamas launched its operation, and many businesses and schools remain closed.

International airlines have also cancelled many flights to Israel.