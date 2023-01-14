What does China’s reopening mean for the economy?

China’s zero-COVID policy is over. Despite a surge in infections, the nation opened its doors to the rest of the world.

Three years of citywide lockdowns and border closures in China have disrupted supply chains, squeezed businesses and caused widespread economic damage.

Now, as Beijing joins the rest of the world in adapting to life with the coronavirus, the lifting of its strict COVID-19 policy is bringing both relief and uncertainty. Rolling back pandemic rules is meant to revitalise the economy, but it has also led to new outbreaks.

Elsewhere, Europeans braced for a difficult winter because of the energy crunch. But gas storage facilities are almost full and prices fell from record highs. So, did Europe overcome its energy crisis?