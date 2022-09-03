Will Pakistan’s deadly floods leave economic recovery sinking?

Devastating flooding has left one-third of the country under water and affected at least 33 million Pakistanis.

The most devastating flooding in decades has left one-third of Pakistan under water and affected at least 33 million people.

Entire villages are submerged, roads, bridges and railway lines have been washed away, and farmlands have been destroyed.

Displaced Pakistanis need food and water, and the threat of water-borne diseases is growing.

In this episode of Counting the Cost, we look at the consequences of the floods on Pakistan’s economy.

Plus, we explore the commercial potential of the Arctic’s natural resources and Qatar’s new innovation hub.