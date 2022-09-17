How much does the British monarchy cost?

As King Charles III takes over at a time of economic hardship, critics question the monarchy’s expensive budget.

The British royal family is among the largest and richest monarchies in Europe. And despite the high cost of maintaining it, polls show that the vast majority of Britons back the institution.

Supporters say it provides a sense of unity and pride. But as the United Kingdom faces its worst cost of living crisis in decades, critics are questioning the monarchy’s expensive budget.

As King Charles III takes over his mother’s portfolio and inherits untold riches, all eyes are on how the royal will manage the institution known affectionately as “the firm”.

Elsewhere, we explore the phenomenon known as “quiet quitting”.