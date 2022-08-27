What’s the cost of Europe’s shift back to coal?

The European Union is trying to save gas for winter as Russian energy flows become increasingly uncertain.

But the bloc has to burn something else to fill the gap, and it is looking to coal, the most polluting fossil fuel, despite a plan to cut carbon emissions in the coming years.

The International Energy Agency says the EU’s coal consumption is set to rise by 7 percent this year. However, it could face a shortage in supply as a ban on Russian coal came into force earlier this month.

Meanwhile in the United States, Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is a big win; but is it enough?