What’s the cost of Europe’s extreme heat?

Record-breaking temperatures and ferocious wildfires take their toll on much of Western Europe.

Researchers estimate that heatwaves have shaved an average 0.5 percent off Europe’s annual GDP in the past 10 years.

In 2022, the losses could be even greater.

To list just a few of the factors: Much of western Europe is sweltering under record-breaking temperatures; wildfires are sweeping across Italy, Greece, France and Spain, destroying crops; and energy prices are up because of the war in Ukraine.

According to the Global Commission on Adaptation, an estimated investment of $800m in climate programmes can save poor nations up to $16bn every year.

