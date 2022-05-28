Can Biden’s Asia economic plan counter China’s influence there?

The US president has launched the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity with 12 countries.

The United States has lacked a defined economic plan with the Indo-Pacific region since former President Donald Trump quit a multinational trans-Pacific trade agreement in 2017.

Now, President Joe Biden is attempting to engage the region that has increasingly come under China’s influence.

Biden has launched a new trade deal with 12 countries that represent 40 percent of the world’s economy – that is almost $35 trillion in global output. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity includes Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand, along with seven Southeast Asian countries.

