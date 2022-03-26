Ukraine crisis: Are arms sales on the rise?

Many European countries boost their defence budgets with an increase in demand for American-made weapons.

Since the end of World War II, there has been relative peace across much of Europe. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has alerted the continent that its stability is not guaranteed.

Many European countries are now reassessing their defence policies and there have even been calls for a European Union army. Several governments have already increased their military budgets – some of them significantly. Germany alone has announced it will allocate more than $110bn to military funding.

