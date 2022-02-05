Sanctions: A powerful weapon in Ukraine standoff?

A buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine’s border has kept Moscow’s rivals on edge, wondering what Vladimir Putin’s next move is.

The Russian president says he does not intend to invade Ukraine. But leaders in Western capitals say he might attack, and are warning of a high price if he does order troops in. The United Kingdom, European Union and United States have previously imposed sanctions on Russia, and more are expected if diplomacy fails.

Meanwhile, as tensions between Russia and the West escalates over Ukraine, Europe’s energy supply is in the crosshairs.