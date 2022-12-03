Why are workers going on strike around the world?

A growing number of strikes and labour protests is threatening industries all over the world.

Energy, food and mortgage costs are at their highest in decades in many countries. And the rising cost of living is eating into workers wages.

Rapidly rising prices have already pushed more than 70 million people into poverty, mainly in the developing world, while at least one in four people are struggling financially in the developed world.

Employees across the world are downing their tools and demanding better pay deals.

Elsewhere, as fury grows over China’s zero-COVID policy, we explore its impact on the economy.

And we look at how you may soon be able to book a ride in a flying taxi cab.