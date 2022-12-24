Dollar dominance: What’s next for the greenback?

The US dollar has been on the up in 2022. What’s next for the greenback, gold and the cryptocurrencies?

The United States dollar is stronger now than it has been for 20 years.

That is because of the Federal Reserve. When the Central Bank raises interest rates, it makes the greenback more appealing to investors around the globe.

But the global economy is teetering on a cliff edge. And as fears mount of a worldwide recession, dollars are seen as a safe place to hold your money.

On Counting the Cost, we ask: How have rising rates and a strong dollar negatively affected gold’s performance? Can crypto still be considered a hedge against inflation? And can it bring back investors after the FTX collapse?